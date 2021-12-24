Telecoms, airlines agree to share data in an effort to resolve 5G dispute

-
Leading telecommunications and aviation trade groups have agreed to share data in an effort to resolve a tense standoff over a new 5G service that threatens to disrupt flights.
The groups said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they would exchange “available data from all parties to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation.” The statement was issued by CTIA, which represents the cellular industry, Aerospace Industries Association and Airlines for America.
“Our belief is that by working collaboratively in good faith on a data-driven solution, we can achieve our shared goal of deploying 5G while preserving aviation safety,” the industry groups said in the emailed release. While there was no promise that the two sides had reached a compromise, the announcement marks a sharp contrast to weeks of contentious statements by both sides. It will allow aviation manufacturers to test dozens of aircraft devices in real-world conditions, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a separate statement.
Airlines and other aviation-industry groups have been warning that there could be significant flight disruptions if the 5G airwaves were expanded as planned on January 5. They say that the new 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, while AT&T and Verizon Communications —which bought the rights to the new 5G frequencies — insist there’s no risk.
