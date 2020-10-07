Temasek launches $55-billion asset management firm to raise funds

Singapore state investor Temasek Holding said on Tuesday that it has established a new asset management group that will have combined assets under management of about S$75 billion ($55.14 billion). This will help raise more funds independently and save costs.

Seviora Holdings will be set up as the operational holding company for four existing asset management currently wholly-owned by, or affiliated to, Temasek.

Those firms are Azalea Investment Management, Fullerton Fund Management Company, InnoVen Capital and Seatown Holdings

Seviora, which will be based in Singapore with its own management team, aims to provide access to a range of investment strategies across return profiles, asset classes and geographies, Temasek said. It will work with its four component firms in areas such as product development and marketing and distribution, with an emphasis on collaboration and leveraging synergies.

But the individual asset management will remain as distinct entities and continue to run their investment strategies and organisational decisions under the respective boards and management.