Tesla becomes highest-valued automaker as shares surge, overtakes Toyota
Tesla shares gained more than 5 per cent in early morning trade, reaching a new record of $1,133.95
Topics
Tesla Inc | Toyota Motor
Reuters Last Updated at July 1, 2020 20:49 IST
https://mybs.in/2YOe62W
