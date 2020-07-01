Tesla becomes highest-valued automaker as shares surge, overtakes Toyota

JUST IN
Reuters 

Tesla
File photo: A Tesla sales and service center in Costa Mesa California

Tesla Inc on Wednesday became the highest-valued automaker as its shares surged to new record highs and the electric carmaker's market cap overtook that of former front runner Toyota Motors Corp.

Tesla shares gained more than 5 per cent in early morning trade, reaching a new record of $1,133.95.
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020.

