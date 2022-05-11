Tesla's China sales dive 98% as coronavirus lockdowns take a toll

-
Car sales saw a record decline last month in China, the world's largest automobile market, as strict Covid-19 lockdowns take a severe economic toll.
And no auto maker suffered more than Tesla. The EV maker sold 1,512 vehicles in mainland China last month, down 98 per cent from March, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.
Tesla's production in the country also slid 81 per cent to 10,757 vehicles in April, compared with 55,462 in March.
Tesla didn't export any Shanghai-made vehicles in April, compared with 60 exported in March.
