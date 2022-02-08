Tesla subpoenaed by SEC about complying with Elon Musk settlement

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
Elon Musk blocks teen who asked for $50k to stop tracking his jet
6 more women file lawsuits against Elon Musk's Tesla for sexual harassment
-
Tesla received another subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s (pictured) tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.
The SEC issued the subpoena on November 16, seeking information about Tesla’s governance processes and compliance with the settlement reached with the agency in September 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing. Tesla agreed to put in place controls to oversee Musk’s communications — including his tweets — after the SEC alleged the chief executive officer committed securities fraud by saying he had secured funding for the company to go private.
The SEC sought to have a judge find Musk in contempt of the settlement early the following year when he tweeted about Tesla’s production outlook without getting approval beforehand.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU