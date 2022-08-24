JUST IN
Thailand PM Prayuth Chan-ocha suspended from office amid term-limit row

The petition was filed to parliament last week by the main opposition Pheu Thai party

Thailand

Reuters 

Thailand PM Prayuth Chan-ocha
Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Wednesday after accepting a petition from an opposition party seeking his ousting on the grounds that he has held office for his full, legally mandated term.
.

The petition filed to parliament last week by the main opposition Pheu Thai party argued that Prayuth's time spent as head of a military junta, after he staged a coup when he was army chief in 2014, should count towards his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term.
.

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 23:29 IST

