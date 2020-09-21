Thailand protesters claim victory with a letter to king's council

Tens of thousands of people gathered near Bangkok’s hammasat University campus for the biggest anti-government protest since the 2014 military coup.

Demonstrators assembled in the light rain, wearing masks and holding umbrellas, and moved from within the university grounds to a field nearby as crowds swelled. As many as 100,000 people were expected to join the rally, according to the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, the student-led group organizing the event, before the protest started.

The gathering proceeded despite a warning from the university last week that it wouldn’t allow protesters on the property. People of different ages sat on the lawns and cheered speakers’ calls for changes to the constitution and government. One demonstrator, Somchai Weaingkum, said his father had accompanied him to the rally, and had brought him to protests in 2010 when he was 15 years old. “We want a full democracy, not just a pretend one,” Somchai said.

Piyanuch Saengsawang, 70, said she joined the protest with two friends her age because “I’m worried about the future for my grandchildren.”

“Over the past decade, we see this country heading in the wrong direction,” she said. “The fight led by this generation gives us hope.”

Over the past months, the protest movement led by mostly students, has expanded, with various groups using digital spaces to set meetings and spread their demands in a style of organizing reminiscent of the leaderless flash mobs in Hong Kong and the U.S. The demonstrators are calling for changes in the constitution that would remove the military influence in and for a new, more democratic election.

The mounting protests present a challenge for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, a former army chief who led the 2014 coup and stayed in charge after a disputed election last year conducted under rules written by his military government. The premier has said the government was looking into possible amendment of the charter that was drafted by the junta ahead of last year’s vote.

“Our hope is to spread our message and communicate to people why we need to reform the monarchy, why we need to get rid of the Prayuth’s regime,” said Panusaya.