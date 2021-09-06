The world has little choice but to give Taliban a chance: John Butt

A Pashtoon Englishman has been in and around Afghanistan for several decades, first as a religious student — talib with a small t — and then as a journalist and broadcaster. In the 1990s, as head of the BBC Afghan Education Drama project, John Butt liaised closely with leaders of what was then the Taliban government, and became well acquainted with them.

He was born to British parents in the West Indies, went to a Catholic school in England, and made his way, hippie-style, to Afghanistan. The author of a talib’s tale tells Shikha Shalini the outside world has little choice ...