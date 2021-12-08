Three-shot course of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine neutralises Omicron variant

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose plan sparks controversy in US
Pfizer Covid booster shot likely to start by Sep 20 in US, says Fauci
US CDC panel endorses Pfizer booster shot for elderly, high-risk people
EU regulator to decide on Pfizer booster dose at the start of October
Pfizer vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron variant: Study
-
BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their Covid-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test and said they could deliver an upgraded vaccine in March 2022, if needed.
BioNTech and Pifzer are the first manufacturers of a Covid vaccine to issue an official update on the efficacy of their shot against Omicron.
In the first official statement on the efficacy of their vaccine against Omicron, The German and US companies said two doses resulted in significantly lower neutralising antibodies but a third dose boosted those antibodies by a factor of 25.
The Omicron variant was neutralised in samples of blood taken around a month after the third shot about as effectively as two doses neutralised the original virus identified in China.
“Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Pfizer boss Albert Bourla said.
The Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month, has triggered global alarm about another surge in infections.
The World Health Organization classified Omicron on November 26 as a "variant of concern" but said there was no evidence to support the need for new vaccines specifically designed to tackle the variant and its mutations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU