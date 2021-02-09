TikTok takes on Facebook with US e-commerce push, says report

-
ALSO READ
Won't sell or transfer TikTok's algorithm to US, says ByteDance
Trump clears TikTok deal 'in concept', ByteDance seeks $60 bn in valuation
Former Chinese diplomat worked on TikTok content policy, says report
US Treasury extends TikTok sale deadline to December 4, says report
TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration
-
TikTok is planning an aggressive expansion into e-commerce in the US, the Financial Times reported, citing people who have seen the social media app’s plans for new features it will introduce this year.
Among those features is a tool that allows TikTok’s most popular users to share links to products and automatically earn commissions on sales. TikTok is also rolling out “live-streamed” shopping, a mobile phone version of television shopping channels, where users can buy goods with a few taps. It’s also seeking to let brands show their catalogues, according to the report.
TikTok, which is owned by China’s Bytedance, unveiled a partnership with WPP Plc last week that offers access and marketing capabilities on the viral-video platform to the London-based advertising agency’s network and clients.
TikTok appears to be about to skip a desktop experience “and go straight into commerce,” Jack Smyth, creative technology officer at Mindshare, which is part of WPP, told the newspaper. TikTok is well placed for live-streamed commerce “to capture the dissolving distinction between content and commerce,” Smyth was quoted as saying.
ALSO READ: Musk-fuelled bitcoin surge triggers cryptocurrency exchange glitches
The tools will step up TikTok’s competition with Facebook Inc. for e-commerce spending, according to the FT. TikTok also is said to have plans this year to build out the capability of brands to place their own ads online rather than through a sales representative, the FT said. TikTok declined to comment to the Financial Times.
The tools will bring TikTok, which has already announced a partnership with ecommerce platform Shopify, further into competition with Facebook. Last year, Facebook introduced tools on its photo-sharing app Instagram in some countries to make it easier for people to buy goods, and a digital shopping channel on its main Facebook site. Instagram has, meanwhile, made a copy of TikTok’s scrollable video feed called Reels.
Some advertisers have been cautious about TikTok, suggesting that its current advertising system remains a work in progress. “The product and the content has not matured into a place where sophisticated advertisers really want to commit,” one ad agency executive said. Two people said the platform had plans this year to further develop its self-service ad platform, which allows brands to place their own ads easily online rather than manually with a sales representative, bringing it in line with larger rivals. It was also aiming to improve its tools for ad targeting, including user tracking, the people said.
With inputs from Financial Times
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU