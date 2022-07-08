'To make the right decisions': Rishi Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson

Rishi Sunak, the former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, on Friday said he was running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister," Sunak said in a video on Twitter.
The British Indian minister, who resigned from Johnson's Cabinet earlier this week setting off events in motion that ultimately led to his resignation, becomes the highest-profile Tory member of Parliament to throw his hat in the ring for the leadership race.
"The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.
"Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tale that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?" he said.
I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.
Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi
