Top headlines: India abstains on UN resolution, rupee-ruble trade likely

The United Nations General Assembly voted to deplore the Russian invasion of Ukraine even as India abstained on voting on the resolution. In other news, India's government may soon allow bilateral trade with Russia in the two national currencies to avoid trade disruptions. Head further down for more on these stories and other top headlines in our morning newswrap.
India abstains on UN resolution 'deploring Russia's aggression' in Ukraine
The Indian economy may be heading towards an oil shock in FY23 with Brent crude crossing $113 per barrel on Wednesday, the highest in nearly eight years, due to disruptions in supply amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. Read more
Govt may soon allow rupee-ruble trade; arrangement will bypass sanctions
Higher nominal GDP may give Centre a leeway to cut duty on petrol, diesel
Indian farmers can now trade in carbon credits to boost income
