Top headlines: PM calls for dialogue on Ukraine, 800 drugs to get costlier

PM Modi calls for return to path of dialogue, diplomacy on crisis

Prime Minister on Thursday called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis in as he and other Quad leaders discussed the Russian military offensive in the eastern European country and the humanitarian implications of it. A joint readout released by the White House said US President Joe Biden, Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida discussed in the virtual format the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine besides assessing its "broader implications". Read more

About 10.8 million policyhol­ders of Life Insurance Corpo­ration of India (LIC) have linked their policies with PAN and have a demat account. This exud­es confidence among government and LIC officials about the subscription of policyholders’ reservation in the upcoming Read more

In what could be the highest-ever price hike allowed for scheduled drugs (or drugs under price control) in a long time, the national pharmaceutical (pharma) pricing regulator is likely to allow a price hike of 10 per cent in April due to steep rise in wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation. Scheduled drugs roughly constitute 17-18 per cent of the Rs 1.6-trillion domestic pharma market. Read more

The have slipped sharply from their recent highs because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. MARK MOBIUS, founder, Mobius Capital Partners, tells Business Standard in an interview that in the current situation, it will be a good idea to remain 10-15 per cent in cash and wait for opportunities to invest at lower levels. Read more

With the Swiss challenge mode of auction being put forward as a possible solution to the battle over Future Ret­ail between Reliance In­du­stries and Amazon, the classification of loans to the cou­ntry’s second-largest re­ta­iler as non-performing ass­ets (NPAs) is likely to have a larger dent in several banks’ books during the fourth quarter. Read more