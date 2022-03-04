Top headlines: PM calls for dialogue on Ukraine, 800 drugs to get costlier

-
Leaders of the of the Quad security dialogue held discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Prime Minister Modi calling for a return to dialogue as the crisis in eastern Europe continues to escalate. Meanwhile, India's regulator for pricing for drugs is likely to allow the highest ever price hike amid a rise in inflation. Head further down for more on these stories and other top headlines in our morning newswrap.
PM Modi calls for return to path of dialogue, diplomacy on Ukraine crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis in Ukraine as he and other Quad leaders discussed the Russian military offensive in the eastern European country and the humanitarian implications of it. A joint readout released by the White House said US President Joe Biden, Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida discussed in the virtual format the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine besides assessing its "broader implications". Read moreLIC IPO: 10.8 million eligible to avail of policyholders' quota
About 10.8 million policyholders of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have linked their policies with PAN and have a demat account. This exudes confidence among government and LIC officials about the subscription of policyholders’ reservation in the upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Read moreWPI effect: 800 key drugs likely to see 10% price rise in April
In what could be the highest-ever price hike allowed for scheduled drugs (or drugs under price control) in a long time, the national pharmaceutical (pharma) pricing regulator is likely to allow a price hike of 10 per cent in April due to steep rise in wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation. Scheduled drugs roughly constitute 17-18 per cent of the Rs 1.6-trillion domestic pharma market. Read moreRussia-Ukraine crisis: See more downside in equity mkts, says Mark Mobius
The markets have slipped sharply from their recent highs because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. MARK MOBIUS, founder, Mobius Capital Partners, tells Business Standard in an interview that in the current situation, it will be a good idea to remain 10-15 per cent in cash and wait for opportunities to invest at lower levels. Read moreFuture Retail NPAs: Indian Bank to take Rs 800-crore hit in fourth quarter
With the Swiss challenge mode of auction being put forward as a possible solution to the battle over Future Retail between Reliance Industries and Amazon, the classification of loans to the country’s second-largest retailer as non-performing assets (NPAs) is likely to have a larger dent in several banks’ books during the fourth quarter. Read more
