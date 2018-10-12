JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Australia's ANZ Bank fires 200 employees for bad behaviour, irregularities
Business Standard

Trade tensions must be solved directly among countries involved: G20 chair

The G20 can play a role in providing the platform for discussions but the differences that still persist should be resolved by the members that are directly involved in the tensions, he said

Reuters  |  Nusa Dua, Indonesia 

Nicolas Dujovne. Photo: Twitter @NicoDujovne
Nicolas Dujovne. Photo: Twitter @NicoDujovne

Tensions remained among the G20 group on trade that must be solved among countries directly involved, said Nicolas Dujovne, chairman of the group's finance leaders' meeting.

"We recognize we are now facing trade tensions among members of the G20," Dujovne, Treasury Minister of this year's G20 chair Argentina told a news conference on Friday.

"Part of those tensions will have to be resolved by the members," he said, after the group's meeting in the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

"The G20 can play a role in providing the platform for discussions. But the differences that still persist should be resolved by the members that are directly involved in the tensions."
First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 11:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements