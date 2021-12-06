Transform religions in atheist CCP image: Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President has called for further measures to tighten the state's control over religious affairs in the country, including the “sinicisation” of faiths which broadly means bringing them in line with the policies of the ruling Communist Party.

An official white paper released in 2019 said China has about 200 million believers - majority were Buddhists in Tibet. Others included 20 million Muslims, 38 million Protestant Christians and 6 million Catholic Christians; besides 140,000 places of worship.

Xi, 68, has been calling for “sinicisation” of religions, re-orienting them to function under the guidance of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which ideologically remains atheist.

“It is necessary to improve the democratic supervision of religious leaders, and push for the rule of law in religious work, and carry out in-depth publicity and education about the rule of law,” Xi told a national conference on work related to religious affairs held during the weekend here.

The conference, attended by the country's top leadership, was the first since 2016 and sets the parameters on China's religious affairs and their regulation over the next few years, according to experts.

In his address, Xi said China will further promote “sinicisation of religion”, with a focus on strengthening control of online religious affairs, pointing out that it is imperative to uphold the principle of developing religions in the Chinese context, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of widespread accusations of repressive control on Muslims and Christians in China, as well as the country’s increasing tight supervision over religions, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.