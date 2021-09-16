Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agenda bogs down with key posts unfilled

-
ALSO READ
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds virtual meeting with China's VP
Treasury Secretary Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October
Compete on economic strengths, not low tax rates, says Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secy Yellen warns of financial risk if debt ceiling not raised
US Republicans vow to oppose Yellen's G7 tax deal, casting doubt on future
-
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has one of the biggest to-do lists in Washington: usher in a global tax overhaul, press Wall Street on climate change and distribute billions of dollars in Covid-relief funds.
Yet her efforts are hampered by vacancies in the Treasury’s top ranks, where only three officials including herself have been confirmed by the Senate. Of the 17 key remaining jobs that require confirmation, 10 have nominees stuck in the Democratic controlled-Senate, while the rest have not been named.
Priorities such as a top-to-bottom review of the agency’s financial sanctions and work to bolster resilience of the US Treasuries market — which nearly seized up in March 2020 amid a desperate global rush for cash dollars — have progressed far slower than expected, according to people familiar with the matter.
More prosaically, because President Joe Biden hasn’t yet nominated a treasurer, rules dictate that Yellen’s signature can’t appear on US banknotes. Her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, unveiled his autograph on the buck within nine months in office.
The staffing shortfall has left Yellen’s team frustrated with over-stretched portfolios, hurting morale as work to develop and enact policies becomes more difficult, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters.
‘Less Powerful’
The vacancies leave the department at risk of losing influence across the administration — such as in the government-wide review of China policy that’s been underway for months.
“You lose an advocate and a driver of policy when you don’t have senior staff read-in on the large and small details,” said Brian O’Toole, who previously worked in the Treasury’s sanctions unit. While those filling in on an acting or informal capacity may be well-qualified, “their voice in meetings and the inter-agency process where policy making and implementation happens is less powerful because they aren’t a confirmed official,” he said.
Part of the trouble: top Senate Republicans are threatening to hold five Treasury nominations indefinitely, over demands for the White House to undo a deal allowing the completion of the Germany-Russia Nord Stream 2 project. Lawmakers from both parties have opposed the natural gas pipeline between Russia and the Nato ally, with some arguing it would give Moscow too much leverage over European national security.
Despite having a Democratic-controlled Senate, Biden’s nominees are still struggling to win confirmation.
Yellen Outreach
Yellen and her deputy, Wally Adeyemo, have held a handful of phone calls with Republicans who’ve objected to Nord Stream 2 decisions, according to one person familiar with the matter. The agency has organized briefings —some of them classified — for GOP Senators Ted Cruz and Pat Toomey to share analysis behind the deal, the person said. “It is essential that the Senate confirm these highly qualified nominees,” Treasury spokeswoman Lily Adams said.
bloomberg
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU