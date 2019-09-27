JUST IN
Trump admin dusts off Mueller probe playbook to discredit officials

They're turning, at least for now, to some of the same strategies they used to counter special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The White House is dusting off its playbook from the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Caught off guard by the speed at which a whistleblower’s claims have morphed into an impeachment inquiry, US President Donald Trump and his team are scrambling to respond.

They’re turning, at least for now, to some of the same strategies they used to counter special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The basic tactics deployed by the short-staffed White House: Attempt to discredit government officials at the heart of the story.
First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 23:17 IST

