Former White House strategist reveals Trump's 'war plan' to confront China

The Trump administration has put together a "war plan" to first "confront" and then "take down" the Chinese Communist Party, said former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

This "war plan" against China includes supporting allies in India on the borders of Chinese-occupied Tibet, Bannon said on Monday.

"You're seeing an integrated war plan put together to confront first and then take down the Chinese Communist Party, to call their bluff," he told Fox News in an interview.





ALSO READ: China has blown its historic opportunity

Bannon said the president's "kind of war council" has laid out the "four horsemen of the apocalypse" -- the national security adviser, head of the FBI, the secretary of state, and then-Attorney General Barr -- against the Chinese Communist Party.

The US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General William Barr have delivered three major speeches in the last three weeks. Secretary of State is slated to deliver a speech on China later this week.

"Those four individuals laid out an integrated and coherent war plan to confront the Chinese Communist Party on technological and information war and economic war, and then, with our allies, start to open up the South China Sea, and support our allies in India on the border of Chinese-occupied Tibet," he said.

President Donald Trump, he said, has a "coherent plan" against the Chinese Communist Party.

"I would like the secretary of Treasury to join in there, and Treasury to start to drop the hammer. But you have seen a coherent war plan. I think you have just got to get that same level of coherence on the Chinese virus that's here, the CCP virus that has come to the United States," he asserted.