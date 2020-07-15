JUST IN
Trump administration reverses course on order barring some foreign students

US District Judge said the US government and Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had come to a settlement that would make the rule moot

Reuters 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

The Trump administration decided to drop its bid to bar some students that would force international students to leave the country if all their coursework is moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in a dramatic reversal from a policy announced just days ago.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Massachusetts said the US government and Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who sued over the measure had come to a settlement that would make the rule moot.
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 01:53 IST

