Coronavirus pandemic: Donald Trump announces $19-billion relief for farmers

According to The Hill, this funding will come from the $2.2-trillion economic relief bill and separate USDA funds to support commodity prices.

"Today I'm also announcing that ... the Department of Agriculture will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic," Trump said during Friday's White House press briefing.

"This will help our farmers and our ranchers, and it is money well deserved," Trump said adding the USDA will receive another $14 billion in July for further assistance. He also announced, during a press briefing, that 80 million Americans have received their relief money.

The food assistance program will have two main missions: to issue direct payments to farmers and to purchase food to be distributed to food banks and community and faith-based organizations.

"We look forward to additional details about how the aid will be distributed," American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) President Zippy Duvall said on Friday in a statement.