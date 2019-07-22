Trump offers his help to mediate between India, Pakistan on Kashmir

-
US President Donald Trump offered to help resolve India and Pakistan’s long-running conflict over the territory of Kashmir.
“If you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that,” Trump told Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, at a White House meeting on Monday. “It’s a terrible situation, been going on for many years.”
Khan said that Trump would have the prayers of millions of people if he succeeded. India's stated policy that it will not accept international mediation in Kashmir dispute.
