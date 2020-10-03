Trump's Covid-19 infection may provide opportunity for hedge funds in yen

-
ALSO READ
Shares, currencies tentative as attention shifts to US election, stimulus
World coronavirus dispatch: Trump's talks of reopening the US economy
'The Big Short 2.0': How hedge funds profited off the pain of malls
As Yen appreciates rapidly, Japan's Finance Minister sounds alarm bells
World coronavirus dispatch: Now, Donald Trump threatens to quit WHO
-
US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection may provide the catalyst for hedge funds to catch up with asset managers’ bullish bets on the yen.
Leveraged funds are likely to buy the Japanese currency as the diagnosis triggers a surge in haven bids, reversing the small bearish position they held last week. This would bring them in line with portfolio managers who held a record amount of bullish bets. The yen rallied against all its major peers on Trump’s announcement Friday as investors sought refuge in the safest of assets.
The infection is rattling markets as traders seek to assess the possibilities, ranging from who else may have been infected to the impact on the US presidential election. Nordea Investment Funds SA says it may cause the Trump administration to further harden its stance toward China. All the noise is likely to boost demand for the haven yen.
“A step up in yen buying along with equity markets potentially lining up with betting odds or polling that have Joe Biden in the lead suggest further yen strength is on the cards,” said Prashant Newnaha, a strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “Although President Trump has indicated he will continue to fulfill his duties, many questions remain.”
The yen gained as much as 0.6 per cent to 104.94 per dollar in afternoon trading in Asia on Friday.
The currency has broken major resistance levels in the past five months — first 106 in May followed by 105 in July, before testing 104.00 on September 21. Options pricing indicates there’s an almost 80 per cent chance that the Japanese currency will drop below 104 before the year-end.
“Technicals signal a rising likelihood of dollar-yen retrying 104 again in the coming days,” said Kengo Suzuki, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU