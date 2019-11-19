Trump's hospital visit a routine check-up, no cardiac exam involved: Doctor

Donald Trump’s visit to a Washington-area hospital on Saturday was for a routine checkup and did not include specialized cardiac or neurological examinations, his doctor said Monday.

In a memorandum prepared for White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Dr. Sean Conley said the visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland -- unannounced before Saturday -- was kept off the record because of “scheduling uncertainties.”

The physician described it as a “routine, planned interim checkup” that lasted a little more than an hour, and included an exam, labs and discussions.

Trump then took a brief tour of the hospital, Conley said.

“Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley said in the memorandum. “Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”

Conley wrote that Trump’s primary care occurs continuously, and “is not just a single annual event.” He plans to conduct a more comprehensive exam after the New Year, and said he would issue a full summary of the president’s heath after that.

Trump allowed Conley to share measures of his cholesterol, the doctor said. His total cholesterol is 165, down from 196 earlier this year and 223 in January of 2018.

Trump’s unannounced visit to Walter Reed, coming relatively soon after his last physical in February, led to some speculation about his health, particularly among his critics. His campaign mocked the idea that Trump was concealing a problem in a tweet earlier in the day.