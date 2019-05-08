Trump says he would be happy to keep tariffs on Chinese imports in place

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be happy to keep tariffs on Chinese imports in place, adding that China is mistaken if it hopes to negotiate trade later with a Democratic presidential administration.

"The reason for the China pullback & attempted renegotiation of the Trade Deal is the sincere HOPE that they will be able to 'negotiate' with Joe Biden or one of the very weak Democrats," Trump tweeted.

"Guess what, that's not going to happen! China has just informed us that they (Vice-Premier) are now coming to the USto make a deal. We'll see, but I am very happy with over $100 Billion a year in Tariffs filling US coffers," he added.
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 18:58 IST

