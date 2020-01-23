Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over 'Russian asset' comments

JUST IN


Tulsi Gabbard (Photo: Flickr)
Bernie Sanders is not the only Democratic presidential candidate feuding with Hillary Clinton right now.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard has sued Clinton for more than $50 million for defamation over an interview in which Clinton said one of the Democratic candidates was “a Russian asset” and “the favorite of the Russians.” Gabbard has said Clinton was referring to her.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, Gabbard claims Clinton’s statements in an Oct. 17 appearance on the “Campaign HQ With David Plouffe” podcast were false and malicious and that they were “accepted as true by millions of Americans, including large numbers of voters in battleground presidential primary states.”

Gabbard, who is currently ranked 10th out of 11 Democrats in the Real Clear Politics average of national polls, is seeking $50 million in actual damages plus punitive damages.
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 00:41 IST

