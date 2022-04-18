Twitter board's interest not aligned with shareholders, says Elon Musk

-
The economic interests of Twitter’s board are not aligned with shareholders, Elon Musk said Saturday after the social media company took steps to ward off his takeover attempt.
Musk was responding to a tweet about board members’ stock holdings, saying that with the departure of Jack Dorsey, the board “collectively owns almost no shares.” Twitter on Friday set up a shareholder rights plan that could thwart Musk’s hostile acquisition bid.
The plan is exercisable if a party acquires 15 per cent of the stock without prior approval and seeks to ensure that anyone taking control of Twitter through open market accumulation pays all shareholders an appropriate control premium.
Responding to a tweet by a user about whether the so-called poison pill plan could amount to “criminal negligence,” Musk said the plan could be “more of a concern about other potential bidders” instead of “just” him. (Bloomberg)
