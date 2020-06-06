Twitter disables Donald Trump campaign's George Floyd video tribute

-
ALSO READ
Twitter blocks Trump campaign's video tribute to Floyd over copyright issue
US will fight racism; George Floyd won't remain a mere hashtag: Biden
George Floyd murder: 6 US states call on National Guard as riots intensify
Twitter uses 'manipulated media' label on video of Biden retweeted by Trump
Trump vs Twitter
-
Twitter removed a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd due to a copyright claim, the latest escalation in a confrontation between the social media platform and its most influential user.
The @TeamTrump account had tweeted a video collage of images and clips depicting peaceful protests, moments of mourning and law enforcement officers hugging civilians in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, while in police custody.
Accompanied by a gentle piano soundtrack and US President Donald Trump’s speech about “healing, not hatred,” it urged Americans to unite.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU