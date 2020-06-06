JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

OPEC+ to meet Saturday on extending cuts, push Iraq and Nigeria to comply
Business Standard

Twitter disables Donald Trump campaign's George Floyd video tribute

The @TeamTrump account had tweeted a video collage of images and clips depicting peaceful protests

Topics
Twitter | Donald Trump | Racism

Bloomberg 

Facebook, Twitter, Trump
Accompanied by a gentle piano soundtrack and US President Donald Trump’s speech about “healing, not hatred,” it urged Americans to unite

Twitter removed a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd due to a copyright claim, the latest escalation in a confrontation between the social media platform and its most influential user.

The @TeamTrump account had tweeted a video collage of images and clips depicting peaceful protests, moments of mourning and law enforcement officers hugging civilians in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, while in police custody.

Accompanied by a gentle piano soundtrack and US President Donald Trump’s speech about “healing, not hatred,” it urged Americans to unite.
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 01:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU