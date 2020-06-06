Twitter disables Donald Trump campaign's George Floyd video tribute

removed a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd due to a copyright claim, the latest escalation in a confrontation between the social media platform and its most influential user.



The @TeamTrump account had tweeted a video collage of images and clips depicting peaceful protests, moments of mourning and law enforcement officers hugging civilians in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, while in police custody.



Accompanied by a gentle piano soundtrack and US President Donald Trump’s speech about “healing, not hatred,” it urged Americans to unite.