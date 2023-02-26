JUST IN
US media drops Dilbert as creator calls Black people 'hate group'
Business Standard

Twitter fires at least 50 in relentless cut on costs, says report

The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology

Topics
Twitter | lay-offs | job cuts

Reuters 

Twitter, Micro-blogging platform
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s Twitter laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is the eighth round of job cuts since Musk tookover in late October, The Information reported.

The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter’s systems up and running, the report said on Sunday, citing sources.

Twitter did not respond to request for a comment.

The Information reported that the latest job cuts aim to offset a plunge in revenue following Musk’s takeover and further whittle down a staff that had shrunk by at least 70 per cent to roughly 2,000. Musk in November said that the service was experiencing a “massive drop in revenue” as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 23:02 IST

