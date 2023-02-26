Twitter fires at least 50 in relentless cut on costs, says report

Elon Musk’s laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is the eighth round of since Musk tookover in late October, The Information reported.

The impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter’s systems up and running, the report said on Sunday, citing sources.

did not respond to request for a comment.

The Information reported that the latest aim to offset a plunge in revenue following Musk’s takeover and further whittle down a staff that had shrunk by at least 70 per cent to roughly 2,000. Musk in November said that the service was experiencing a “massive drop in revenue” as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

