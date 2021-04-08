Twitter held talks for $4 billion takeover of Clubhouse: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tesla working on India entry, process to begin in January 2021: Musk
Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
Elon Musk moves to Texas, likens California to an overconfident sports team
Elon Musk promises $100-mn prize for best carbon capture tech: Know details
Clubhouse app blocked in China, added to 'Great Firewall': Users, activists
-
Twitter Inc held discussions in recent months to buy audio app Clubhouse at a $4 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Discussions are no longer ongoing, and it was unclear why they stalled, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3t1hNci) Twitter declined to comment on the report, while Clubhouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
San Francisco-based Clubhouse, whose invite-only app allows people to discuss varied topics in audio chatrooms, recently reported 10 million weekly active users.
It has seen its popularity surge after appearances by billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, and as more people took to it during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Twitter has its own live audio feature, Spaces, which it aims to make available for all its users this month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU