Twitter plans to roll out zero ads subscription model, says Elon Musk

'Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks'

Topics
Twitter | Social Media

Victoria Cavaliere |Â Bloomberg 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk said he will revamp the size and frequency of advertisements that appear on Twitter and plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model that allows for zero ads.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk said Saturday on Twitter. He didn’t give details on what will be done or how the new subscription model will be priced.

Musk has sought to diversify the company’s business away from advertising dollars since he acquired the platform in October, pinning his hopes on revenue from “Twitter Blue” subscriptions. The company is struggling to stem losses in its ad revenue as brands pull back from the site amid concern about its moderation policies. Musk, for his part, has said he doesn’t want the platform to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

Twitter also recently relaxed a three-year ban on political advertising in a continued policy shift. At the start of this year, Twitter cut about 40 of its data scientists and engineers working in advertising, the Information reported earlier this month.

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 06:43 IST

