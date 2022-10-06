JUST IN
Twitter slips as investors await funding details on Musk's $44-bn deal
Peloton planning to cut additional 500 jobs to reverse losses: Report
No plan to cut chip production despite slowing demand, says Samsung
Epic Games CEO Sweeney slams Apple over App Store price Increase
Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled bZ4X crossover EVs
12k Facebook employees may lose jobs amid 'quiet layoffs', says report
Honda to cut car output by 40% at two Japanese plants in October
Google asks suppliers to produce over 8 mn Pixel 7 phones: Report
HSBC Holdings hires Credit Suisse's Chua for top M&A business in Asia
Secretive Chinese chip startup may help Huawei circumvent US sanctions
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Kidnapped Indian-origin Sikh family found dead in California
Business Standard

Twitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in US

Twitter users have for years demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing them, mostly to fix errors such as typos

Topics
Twitter

Reuters 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc is gradually making the edit button available for its paid subscribers in the United States, the social media company said on Thursday, days after launching the widely requested feature in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Twitter users have for years demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing them, mostly to fix errors such as typos.

However, Twitter and its observers have debated whether allowing tweets to be edited could lead to harmful effects, such as the spread of misinformation.

Subscribers who pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue will be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication, Twitter said in September.

They currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and "undo" it before the post is published.

Edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp to display when the post was last edited. Users will be able to click on the label of an edited tweet to view the edit history and previous versions of the post.

San Francisco-based Twitter is currently trying to reach an agreement after months-long litigation, with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who proposed to buy the social media company in a $44 billion deal earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.