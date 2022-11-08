JUST IN
Twitter's $8 Blue service may not affect existing verified accounts

The original plan for the new Blue plan was that users who were already verified should also pay, or lose their Blue Badges after 90 days

Agencies 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter’s revamped Blue subscription service for $8 may not affect existing verified accounts as of now, and will be applicable to those who seek Blue Badge, as well as new users who wish to be verified.

This is according to a Twitter FAQ for advertisers reported by The Verge.

The original plan for the new Blue plan was that users who were already verified should also pay, or lose their Blue Badges after 90 days.

The FAQ also said that “large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional ‘Official’ label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue’s relaunch this week”.

Twitter had delayed the roll out of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with verification tag for $8 after the US midterm elections.

New owner Elon Musk initially wanted employees to roll out Blue with verification by November 7 “and threatened to fire them if they didn’t meet this deadline”.

The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, search priority, an ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:39 IST

`
