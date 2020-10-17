UAE, Israel working on double tax treaty to encourage investment

-
ALSO READ
Palestinian FM urges Arab states to dismiss Israel-UAE deal
UAE cannot be more secure through deal with Israel: Iran foreign minister
First-ever Israel-UAE flight scheduled for next week: US officials
In a bind over UAE-Israel ties, Pak has eye on the 'prize': F-35 jets
UAE, Israel agree to normalise diplomatic ties in a deal brokered by US
-
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have reached a preliminary agreement on avoiding double taxation, as part of moves to encourage investments between the two countries, the UAE finance ministry said.
Israel and the UAE signed a normalisation deal on September 15, forging formal diplomatic ties. Israel ratified the deal in a Cabinet vote on Monday and a parliamentary vote on Thursday.
Several commercial agreements have been signed between the two countries since mid-August, when they agreed to normalise relations.
“There is a preliminary agreement between both countries to start negotiations with Israel on Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement soon,” the UAE finance ministry said in a statement, citing undersecretary Younis Haji Al Khoori.
“The Ministry of Finance is keen to expand its international relations network by signing double taxation avoidance agreements and agreements to protect and encourage investments,” Khoori said.
Such tax treaties help prevent similar taxes being imposed by two countries on the same taxpayer, and are aimed at encouraging the exchange of goods, services and capital.
The UAE has around 100 double taxation agreements covering most of its trade partners.
“The first round of negotiations on an agreement to protect and encourage investment confirms the two countries’ efforts to build investment partnerships in various fields,” said Khoori.
Ahead of Thursday’s ratification vote in Israel’s parliament, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said Abu Dhabi was expected to send its first official delegation to Israel next week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU