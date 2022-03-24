Uber expands on taxi strategy by adding New York City's yellow cabs to app

-
ALSO READ
Uber fired up on green mobility; to fund, buy stake in start-ups
Uber Technologies revenue jumps 83% to $5.8 billion as customers go out
Uber survived the spying scandal, but they still fear for their career
Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor in a Times Square ceremony
Why is Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh bullish on three-wheelers?
-
Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it will list New York City's iconic yellow cabs on its app, a move that marks the company's latest expansion into the taxi market and could help the ride-hailing giant overcome a driver shortage in its biggest U.S. market.
Uber during its recent investor day in February outlined taxis as a major growth opportunity, calling it a highly fragmented $120 billion industry with 20 million active vehicles - more than five times the number of Uber's own pre-pandemic vehicle base.
The company said it planned to include every taxi on its Uber app by 2025 and last year added 122,000 new taxis to its platform. That represented 3% of its total driver base at a time when it was struggling to retain its usual gig worker drivers amid the pandemic.
The New York City collaboration could add as many as some 13,600 cabs to Uber's app if all of the city's registered cab drivers participate.
Uber's shares rose 6% in early trading, but later pared gains and were up 1.7%.
The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, would see Uber work with taxi software companies Creative Mobile Technologies and Curb, which said its goal was to expand the collaboration U.S.-wide.
Passengers will pay roughly the same fare for taxi trips as for Uber X rides, but taxi drivers will be paid according to New York's ride-hail wage standards, which on average are higher than the metered rates, Curb said.
The city has for years been a battleground between Uber and yellow cab drivers, who have long opposed Uber for diminishing their earnings.
Uber said it has already integrated taxis in Spain, Germany, Austria, Turkey, South Korea, Hong Kong and Colombia.
Thirty-five percent of users who come to Uber taking a taxi trip go on to use its other mobility products, the company said in February.
"When we look at the next five years, we just don't see a world in which taxis and Uber exist separately. There's too much to gain for both sides," Andrew Macdonald, Uber's senior vice president of mobility, said at the time.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU