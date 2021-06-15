UK, Australia seal trade deal in post-Brexit boost for Boris Johnson

-
ALSO READ
'Deal is done', says a jubilant Boris Johnson after post-Brexit pact
Brexit deal done: What's in it and where next for the Britain and EU?
UK parliament to vote on 'historic' Brexit trade deal with European Union
Key terms of Brexit deal explained in five points: What we know so far
After Brexit
-
The U.K. and Australia struck a new free-trade agreement as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to expand commercial ties with countries around the world after Brexit.
The main elements of the pact were finalized at a dinner between Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday night, 10 Downing Street said in a statement. A final agreement in principle will be published in the coming days, the U.K. government said.
“Today marks a new dawn in the U.K.’s relationship with Australia,” Johnson said. “Our new free-trade agreement opens fantastic opportunities for British businesses and consumers.”
The Australia deal is expected to boost the size of the U.K. economy by 0.02% over 15 years. Its completion is a political boost to Johnson’s post-Brexit agenda, although there may be a backlash from farmers concerned over opening up access to the British market.
The agreement marks the first deal with a major ally that goes beyond rolling over a pre-existing EU trade relationship. Australia is the U.K.’s 20th-largest trading partner globally, and trade with Australia made up 1.2% of Britain’s total in 2020.
ALSO READ: UK, EU seek to avert 'sausage war' in post-Brexit trade talks in Ireland
The agreement will cut tariffs on products like Scotch whisky, clothing and cars. It will also reduce levies on agricultural products, a point of controversy that had sparked a backlash from Britain’s farming sector.
Farmers have raised concerns that they would be undercut by cheap meat imports from Austrialia. Under the terms of the deal, there will be a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years, using tariff-rate quotas and other safeguards, the U.K. government said.
Progress with Australia is a welcome relief for Johnson amid ongoing tensions with the EU over their post-Brexit settlement, particularly concerning Northern Ireland.
The U.K. has opted not to introduce some checks on goods crossing into Northern Ireland, saying the EU’s “draconian” approach to enforcing the rules is hurting local communities. The EU, which is Britain’s largest trading partner, says the U.K. is failing to implement the terms of the Brexit deal Johnson signed less than two years ago.
Britain’s next trade targets are deals with New Zealand and the U.S., though an accord with the latter in the short-term looks unlikely given President Joe Biden’s desire to focus on domestic issues. The British government also sees the Australia accord as a stepping stone to joining the CPTPP, an 11-country pact that includes the likes of Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.
For Australia, the agreement would be the latest in a string of bilateral free-trade deals signed in the past decade with nations including Japan, South Korea and Indonesia, as well as with the CPTPP. It’s also in negotiations to join a pact with the EU.
Morrison has been encouraging Australian exporters to diversify into more markets after geopolitical tensions with largest-trading partner China spilled into trade reprisals, including tariffs on barley and wine, and coal shipments blocked at Chinese ports.
“Reinforcing our trade relationship is a great opportunity,” Morrison said in a speech in London on Monday.
“As the United Kingdom moves into a completely new generation of their trading relationships with the world, who better to start that journey with than Australia?” he said. “Who better understands the challenges of moving in that environment, where Australia has blazed quite a trail when it has come to securing positive effective trading relationships with so many countries?”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU