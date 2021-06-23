UK denies Russian claim of shots fired at British warship off Black Sea

said it used bombs and gunfire in “warning shots” to force a British destroyer to leave waters it claims in the Black Sea, but the U.K. rejected that, saying it was likely a “gunnery exercise” that didn’t affect the ship’s planned voyage.



The episode, which the Russian Defense Ministry said took place off Cape Fiolent, south of its Sevastopol naval base in Crimea, highlights the tensions in the area following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the strategic peninsula from Ukraine.



said the incident lasted about half an hour, with the HMS Defender entering waters Moscow claims as its own by about three kilometers (1.2 miles) and ignoring radio warnings. The Defender continued even after a Russian Border Patrol warship fired its cannon, leaving the area when a Su-24 aircraft dropped four bombs on its course, the Defense Ministry said.



The U.K. rejected that account, saying no warning shots were fired and noting was conducting a “gunnery exercise” in the area.



“This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odessa towards Georgia across the Black Sea,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said. “As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally recognized traffic separation corridor.



She exited that corridor safely at 0945BST. As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity.”



Russia summoned the British ambassador and military attache in Moscow to protest the incident and call for an investigation.



The U.K. and its allies don’t recognize Crimea as Russian territory after Moscow annexed the region from Ukraine in 2014.



Since then, Russia has deployed its planes and ships when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has sent ships into the area. At the height of tensions in early 2014, the U.S. accused Russia of flying a warplane dangerously close to a U.S. warship, an allegation Moscow denied.



“The talk of warning shots could be a total or partial fabrication (it wouldn’t be the first time) or it could be true,” Mark Galeotti, senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, wrote in Twitter. “Either way, it shows not strength but weakness.”



Russia has claimed it expelled another British warship in the area last year, an assertion London rejected.



“Moscow is responding to NATO’s freedom-of-navigation exercises with a theatrical stunt designed to show a domestic political audience that it is ready and able to defend what it claims is Russian territory – as well as crafting a narrative of successfully repulsing Western invaders – without the risks of an actual military clash,” said Daragh McDowell, Principal Russia Analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.



Russian military analysts said the use of weapons would be an unusual escalation, if it happened.



“Thank God it didn’t cause any casualties -- the common sense of the British commander has to be saluted,” said Maxim Shepovalenko, a retired Russian naval capitan who is deputy head of the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a defense industry consultancy. “Both sides seem keen now to draw a line under the affair.”



The U.K.’s muted response could mean “they miscalculated and were not ready for what the Russians did,” said Vasily Kashin, a military expert at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.



The Defender on Tuesday left the Ukrainian port of Odessa, where officials signed agreements implementing the U.K.’s program to help Ukraine build up its navy, according to the ship’s Twitter account. Reached last October, the deal includes refurbishment of existing ships and delivery of new ones.



The U.K. said the ship’s route Wednesday was the most direct one between Ukraine and Georgia, its next destination.