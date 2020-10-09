UK finance minister Sunak offers Covid-hit companies more help to keep jobs

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Britain enters recession as GDP tumbles 20.4%, worst in Europe
UK's Rishi Sunak considers sweeping tax hikes to plug Covid-19 hole
UK corporate insolvencies fall as virus support plans kick in: KPMG
UK FM Rishi Sunak to delay post-coronavirus recovery package until autumn
Rishi Sunak drawing up blueprint to ease UK's Covid-19 lockdown: Report
-
British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced his latest programme to stave off a surge in unemployment on Friday, offering extra help for businesses and workers who are forced to stop work during local coronavirus lockdowns.
In a move likely to cost billions of pounds over the six-month duration of the new scheme, Sunak said the government will pay up to two-thirds of each employee's salary, with a cap of 2,100 pounds ($2,724.33) a month, if they work for companies that are forced to close temporarily.
The announcement represented an expansion of the government's Job Support Scheme - which itself is the replacement of the broader furlough scheme that ends this month - for companies ordered to close and their workers.
Sunak had previously resisted calls to increase the generosity of the government's support schemes amid fast-rising job losses and his announcement on Friday is likely to herald the temporary closure of bars and other businesses.
Scotland's government has already ordered a 16-day closure of pubs in the country's two biggest cities starting on Friday.
As well as the new subsidies, he also announced more generous grants for lockdown-hit companies, offering up to 3,000 pounds per month payable every two weeks, compared with 1,500 every three weeks under the standard scheme.
"I hope that this provides reassurance and a safety net for people and businesses in advance of what may be a difficult winter," Sunak said.
A Treasury source said the new wage support measures, which will last for six months from Nov. 1, were likely to cost hundreds of millions of pounds a month.
Under the scheme, employers will not be required to contribute towards wages and only asked to cover social security and pension contributions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU