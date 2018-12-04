JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Shanghai, the city where rich Asians pay the most for a luxury lifestyle
Business Standard

UK govt loses vote giving parliament more power over Brexit process

The government lost by 321 votes to 299 on an amendment put forward by a member of May's own Conservative Party

London 

Theresa May | Photo: Reuters
Theresa May | Photo: Reuters

The British government lost a vote in parliament on Tuesday that could force it to give parliament an increased say over the Brexit process if Prime Minister Theresa May's current exit deal is rejected by lawmakers.

The government lost by 321 votes to 299 on an amendment put forward by a member of May's own Conservative Party.

The defeat could neuter the threat May has been using to persuade lawmakers to back her deal: that if they don't, Britain could leave the block without any deal.
First Published: Tue, December 04 2018. 23:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements