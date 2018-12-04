UK govt loses vote giving parliament more power over Brexit process

-
The British government lost a vote in parliament on Tuesday that could force it to give parliament an increased say over the Brexit process if Prime Minister Theresa May's current exit deal is rejected by lawmakers.
The government lost by 321 votes to 299 on an amendment put forward by a member of May's own Conservative Party.
The defeat could neuter the threat May has been using to persuade lawmakers to back her deal: that if they don't, Britain could leave the block without any deal.
