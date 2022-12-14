UK inflation falls from 41-yr high to 10.7% in Nov giving relief to BoE

-
British inflation fell more sharply than expected in November to 10.7% from October's 41-year high of 11.1%, according to official consumer prices data that may offer some comfort to the Bank of England and hard-squeezed households.
First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 13:22 IST
