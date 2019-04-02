UK Parliament fails to reach consensus on Brexit deal again

-
Britain was no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding its departure from the European Union (EU) after Parliament failed on Monday to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal.
After a tumultuous week in which May’s divorce strategy was rejected by lawmakers for a third time, despite her offer to quit if it passed, the future direction of Brexit remains mired in confusion.
In a bid to break the impasse, lawmakers on Monday voted on four last-minute alternative Brexit options for what is the UK’s most far-reaching policy change since World War Two. All were defeated.
The option that came closest to getting a majority was a proposal to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU, which was defeated by three votes.
