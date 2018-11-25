UK parliament seizes cache of Facebook in Cambridge Analytica probe

-
ALSO READ
Amid Cambridge Analytica fallout, Facebook spent record $3.7 mn in lobbying
How private is your Facebook data? Chinese mobile makers had access to it
The foreign-domestic divide
Spotlight on Srikrishna Committee, India's new data-privacy law: 10 points
Despite hurdles, Zuckerberg sees huge demand for WhatsApp payments in India
-
Damian Collins, head of the parliamentary committee dealing with culture and media issues, invoked a rarely used legal power to compel the founder of a US software company, Six4Three, to hand over internal Facebook documents, the Guardian reported.
“This is an unprecedented move but it’s an unprecedented situation,” Collins said, according to Guardian. “We’ve failed to get answers from Facebook and we believe the documents contain information of very high public interest.”
The documents are alleged to contain important information about Facebook decisions on data and privacy controls that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The newspaper said they they include confidential emails between senior executives and correspondence with CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Six4Three obtained the documents in a legal action against Facebook, and they are subject to a California court order that forbids them from being shared or made public.
Facebook said the materials obtained by the parliamentary committee are subject to the court order, and it has asked the committee “to refrain from reviewing them and to return them to counsel or to Facebook,” the Guardian reported.
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU