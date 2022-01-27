UK PM chose pets over people during Afghan evacuation, says email

The UK government denied Thursday that embattled Prime Minister had prioritised pets over people in the chaotic evacuation out of Afghanistan as Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The issue involving a British animal charity fuelled questions about Johnson's truthfulness as he awaits an internal inquiry into lockdown-breaching parties that could determine his fate as leader.

After launching its own investigation, London's Metropolitan Police force was said to be poring over the "partygate" findings by a senior civil servant, holding up the report's release.

Foreign ministry emails from August, newly released by a parliamentary committee, showed diplomats referring to a decision taken by Johnson to evacuate the staff and animals of the Nowzad animal charity.

Johnson at the time denied insisting on preferential treatment for the charity, which sheltered dogs and cats in Afghanistan and was run by a media-savvy former soldier, Paul "Pen" Farthing.

"Equivalent charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated," one email said, referring to other charities wanting the same treatment.