UK PM Election 2022: Voting, result date, top contenders, and other details

On July 7, Boris Johnson resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister of the United Kingdom. His exit came after his cabinet faced a flurry of resignations over alleged scandals, including allegations of sexual misconduct against a lawmaker and parties held during the Covid-19 lockdown. The is now looking at a fresh election. It is not a general election but an election within the Conservative Party. The party will elect its new leader and the country’s PM through this poll.

Who remains the PM for now?

Johnson would remain the PM until a new prime minister is elected. The new PM will be announced on September 5 and they will likely take over the next day, i.e., on September 6.

What is the election process?

A Conservative Party member of parliament must be nominated by at least 20 fellow MPs to enter the race to become the PM.

This is followed by a two-step selection process.

In the first stage, MPs vote for the candidates in a series of secret ballots. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated after each round until two final participants are remaining.

In the second stage, card-carrying grassroots party members vote for the remaining two candidates.

The Queen’s role

According to tradition, the outgoing PM appears before the House of Commons for the last time, and then outside 10 Downing Street, before visiting the Queen at Buckingham Palace. The PM places their resignation before the Queen, who then releases a statement acknowledging her acceptance.

Soon after, the new PM visits the Queen, seeking permission to form a new government. Once the Queen accepts the offer, gets a new PM.

Who are the top contenders?

Initially, there were eight candidates in the fray – former finance minister Rishi Sunak, junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt, foreign secretary Liz Truss, former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, Attorney General Suella Braverman, Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat, and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Following five rounds of voting, two candidates remain in the contest – Sunak and Truss.

Rishi Sunak

Sunak, 42, an Indian-origin leader, has been leading the voting rounds so far. An MP from Richmond (Yorks), he has previously served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022. If elected, he would become the first person of colour to become the prime minister of the UK.

Liz Truss

Truss, 46, has been a member of parliament from South West Norfolk since 2010. She currently serves as the UK’s Foreign Secretary and the Minister for Women and Equalities. In the past, she has worked in various cabinet positions under prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson.

Will there be a general election?

A fresh general election is not necessarily required as the Conservative Party still holds a majority in the UK parliament. However, the new prime minister could choose to call a general election. The UK is due to hold its next general election in late 2024 or early 2025.

How does the UK generally elect its leader?

The UK generally holds every five years. People vote for representatives in their local areas, known as a constituency. The party that wins the most constituencies is declared the winner of the election. The winning party then chooses the PM.