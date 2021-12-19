UK reports a further 12,133 confirmed Omicron cases in 24 hours

JUST IN
Restaurants anxious as omicron variant, high food costs take toll
Reuters 

Microscopic view of covid-19 omicron variant or B.1.1.529. 3D rendering

The United Kingdom reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases of Omicron over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,101.

Meanwhile, Britain's health minister Sajid Javid declined on Sunday to rule out the chance of further Covid-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the Omicron variant was a very fast moving situation.

First Published: Sun, December 19 2021. 21:59 IST

