Ukraine crisis: UK bans all ships with Russian links from British ports

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
UK to ban Aeroflot airline in 'largest package' of Russian sanctions
Banks weigh on Wall Street after new Russia sanctions; Dow falls 440 points
Australia announces fresh Russia sanctions, imposes travel ban on Putin
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russian businesses after Ukraine attack
-
Britain on Tuesday banned any ship with Russian connections from entering its ports as the country stepped up efforts to isolate President Vladimir Putin's government because of its war in Ukraine.
Announcing the blanket ban in a tweet, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged other countries to prohibit ships tied to Russia from using their ports.
We've just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports, Shapps said.
The decision came a day after Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged Shapps to block a Russian tanker from docking in the Orkney Islands, where the ship was due to arrive Tuesday.
The NS Champion is owned by Sovcomflot, a Russian state-owned company that specialises in the transportation of oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas.
Western countries have imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russian companies, wealthy individuals and even Putin in an effort to end the war in Ukraine. Sovcomflot, the Russian state-owned company that owns NS Champion, hasn't been sanctioned by the UK.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU