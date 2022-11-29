Ukraine likely to get arms that can hit deep inside Russia: Report

The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms.

US and allied military inventories are shrinking, and faces an increasing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on. Boeing’s proposed system, dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of about a half-dozen plans for getting new munitions into production for and America’s Eastern European allies, industry sources said.

GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and sources. It combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb with the M26 rocket motor.

Russia won't stop strikes till it has missiles, says Zelenskyy President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians to expect another brutal week of cold and darkness ahead, predicting more Russian attacks on infrastructure which would not stop until Moscow runs out of missiles. Russia has been launching massive missile bombardments on Ukraine’s energy infra roughly weekly since October.

