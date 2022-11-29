JUST IN
Business Standard

Ukraine likely to get arms that can hit deep inside Russia: Report

US and allied military inventories are shrinking, and Ukraine faces an increasing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on

Topics
Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kiev Ukraine

Reuters 

Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Representative Image

The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms.

US and allied military inventories are shrinking, and Ukraine faces an increasing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on. Boeing’s proposed system, dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of about a half-dozen plans for getting new munitions into production for Ukraine and America’s Eastern European allies, industry sources said.

GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and sources. It combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb with the M26 rocket motor.

Russia won't stop strikes till it has missiles, says Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians to expect another brutal week of cold and darkness ahead, predicting more Russian attacks on infrastructure which would not stop until Moscow runs out of missiles. Russia has been launching massive missile bombardments on Ukraine’s energy infra roughly weekly since October.


First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 00:26 IST

