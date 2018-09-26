JUST IN
India a 'free society', lifting millions out of poverty: Trump to UN
Ultra-rich families ride stocks surge to double annual gains: Report

Family offices scored average returns of 15.5 per cent last year, up from 7 per cent in 2016

Bloomberg 

These are heady times for the world’s richest clans. Family offices scored average returns of 15.5 per cent last year, up from 7 per cent in 2016 and 0.3 per cent the prior year, according to UBS Group AG and Campden Wealth. Those in Asia led the way with a 16.4 per cent return in 2017, fuelled by soaring stock markets and private equity.

