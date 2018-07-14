UN members, except US, agree on first-ever global compact on migration

For the first time ever, United Nations member states, except the US, have agreed on a deal to better manage migration, address its challenges, strengthen migrant rights and contribute to sustainable development.



Known as the for Migration, the agreement will be formally adopted by world leaders in Morocco in December.



After more than a year of discussions and consultations among member states, local officials, civil society and migrants themselves, the text of the for Safe, Orderly and Regular was finalised on Friday.



UN welcomed the agreement, calling it “a significant achievement”.



He said it reflected “the shared understanding by Governments that is, by its very nature, an phenomenon and that effective management of this global reality requires cooperation to enhance its positive impact for all. It also recognises that every individual has the right to safety, dignity and protection”.



“This comprehensive framework comprises a range of objectives, actions and avenues for implementation, follow-up and review...all aimed at facilitating safe, orderly and regular migration, while reducing the incidence and impact of irregular migration,” the UN chief said in a statement.



Calling it a “historic moment,” UN General Assembly president Miroslav Lajcak, highlighted the agreement's enormous potential.

“It does not encourage migration, nor does it aim to stop it. It is not legally binding. It does not dictate. It will not impose. And it fully respects the sovereignty of States,” he said.