UN members, except US, agree on first-ever global compact on migration

For the first time ever, United Nations member states, except the US, have agreed on a deal to better manage international migration, address its challenges, strengthen migrant rights and contribute to sustainable development.
Known as the Global Compact for Migration, the agreement will be formally adopted by world leaders in Morocco in December.
After more than a year of discussions and consultations among member states, local officials, civil society and migrants themselves, the text of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was finalised on Friday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement, calling it “a significant achievement”.
He said it reflected “the shared understanding by Governments that cross-border migration is, by its very nature, an international phenomenon and that effective management of this global reality requires international cooperation to enhance its positive impact for all. It also recognises that every individual has the right to safety, dignity and protection”.
“This comprehensive framework comprises a range of objectives, actions and avenues for implementation, follow-up and review...all aimed at facilitating safe, orderly and regular migration, while reducing the incidence and impact of irregular migration,” the UN chief said in a statement.
Calling it a “historic moment,” UN General Assembly president Miroslav Lajcak, highlighted the agreement's enormous potential.
“It does not encourage migration, nor does it aim to stop it. It is not legally binding. It does not dictate. It will not impose. And it fully respects the sovereignty of States,” he said.
