China, Iran urge Afghanistan to end work related restrictions on women
Business Standard

Underdog syndrome: Meet Nikki Haley, Republican presidential candidate

In her biography, Haley says she is proud of being an underdog. It is not clear if the Republicans are ready to back underdogs just yet

Nikki Haley | US Republicans | US presidential elections

Aditi Phadnis 

Nikki Haley
In her biography, Haley says she is proud of being an underdog. It is not clear if the Republicans are ready to back underdogs just yet.

Nimrata “Nikki” Randhawa Haley (51) is a conflicted soul if you believe her autobiography Can’t Is Not an Option. In December, before the Christmas holidays, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations announced she would use the holiday break to decide on a possible run for the White House in 2024. Earlier this week, she announced her decision to run, leading to barbs from her mentor, Donald Trump, who said: “I’m glad she’s running. I want her to follow her heart — even though she made a commitment that she would never run against who she called the greatest president of her lifetime.”

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:37 IST

