US administration blacklists over 100 Chinese and Russian companies

The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of US goods and technology. Reuters first reported last month that the U. S. Department of Commerce drafted a list of companies that it linked to the Chinese or Russian military, news that brought a rebuke from Beijing. The final list does not include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), or the Hong Kong subsidiaries of Colorado's Arrow Electronics and Texas-based TTI Inc, a Berkshire Hathaway electronics distributor. Those companies were on the draft list seen by Reuters.
However, Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute, which designs COMAC planes, and Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co, which manufactures COMAC planes, are on the list. China urged the United States to stop what it called erroneous actions and treat all companies in an equal way, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. The final list names 103 entities, 14 fewer than on the draft list seen by Reuters in November.
