JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

New coronavirus variant found in UK is not out of control yet: WHO
Business Standard

US administration blacklists over 100 Chinese and Russian companies

China urged the United States to stop what it called erroneous actions and treat all companies in an equal way, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said

Topics
Trump administration | chinese companies | US Russia

Karen Freifeld | Reuters 

President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the 2020 US presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
President Donald Trump | Photo: Reuters

The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of US goods and technology. Reuters first reported last month that the U. S. Department of Commerce drafted a list of companies that it linked to the Chinese or Russian military, news that brought a rebuke from Beijing. The final list does not include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), or the Hong Kong subsidiaries of Colorado's Arrow Electronics and Texas-based TTI Inc, a Berkshire Hathaway electronics distributor. Those companies were on the draft list seen by Reuters.

However, Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute, which designs COMAC planes, and Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co, which manufactures COMAC planes, are on the list. China urged the United States to stop what it called erroneous actions and treat all companies in an equal way, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. The final list names 103 entities, 14 fewer than on the draft list seen by Reuters in November.

Russia hits EU with more bans over Navalny Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the EU’s sanctions over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Russia announced. The move comes a day after Navalny accused a Russian state official of poisoning him. Expelled US ship from sea: China military China's military on Tuesday claimed to have "expelled" a US Navy destroyer which sailed through the disputed South China Sea challenging Beijing's claims over the area. US naval ships regularly sail through the disputed South China Sea in a bid to assert freedom of navigation in the region. Bloomberg

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 23 2020. 02:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.